Switzerland calls for climate-friendly economic recovery from Covid-19

Sommaruga urged countries not to forget climate pledges as they battle their way out of the pandemic. Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

Swiss president Simonetta Sommaruga has called on industrialised nations to concentrate on combating climate change as the world seeks to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. Sommaruga, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, made her comments at a virtual G20 summit this weekend.

This content was published on November 22, 2020 - 19:21

swissinfo.ch/mga

At the invitation of Saudi Arabia, guest nation Switzerland has this year been invited for the first time to contribute to the full range of activities of the G20 most powerful countries.

The latest discussion focused on ways to deal with Covid-19 and how to enable a sustainable economic recovery.

“A strong and lasting recovery calls for actions that are also well-aligned with the objectives of the 2030 Agenda and the Paris Agreement,” said Sommaruga on Saturday. “Short-term actions must reinforce longer-term policies to build a more sustainable, inclusive and prosperous future.”

“2020 and 2021 are crucial years in our fight against climate change. We urge all G20 members to aim for net-zero emissions by 2050 at the latest,” she added.

The weekend summit was held virtually at the weekend as a result of the pandemic.