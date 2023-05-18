Navigation

Switzerland concerned about human rights and war crimes in Mali

Mali has seen violence between military and islamist groups for years; here, Chadian troops pictured in the country 2013. Keystone / Jerome Delay

Switzerland has called on authorities in Mali to carry out an “impartial, independent and effective” investigation into allegations that human rights and international law were violated during a March 2022 military mission.

This content was published on May 18, 2023
Keystone-SDA/dos

Switzerland is “deeply concerned” about reports of violations and abuses involving the civilian population, the foreign ministry wrote on Thursday.

A reportExternal link by the United Nations Human Rights Office published last Friday found “strong indications” that the Malian army, along with fighters from other countries, killed most of the over 500 victims of an operation in 2022 in Moura (central Mali).

+ Read more: Switzerland offers peace support to Mali

Speaking of “disturbing findings”, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said that “summary executions, rape and torture during armed conflict amount to war crimes and could, depending on the circumstances, amount to crimes against humanity”.

The military operation took place over five days in March 2022. Malian authorities  described it as an anti-terrorist campaign against an Al-Qaeda-affiliated group known as Katiba Macina. They have since denied any wrongdoing by the military.

