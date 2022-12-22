Switzerland condemns Taliban decision to ban women from universities

Afghan students attend their graduation ceremony in Kandahar, Afghanistan, November 27, 2021. The Taliban-run administration said on December 20, 2022 that women would be suspended from tertiary education. Keystone / Stringer

Switzerland, the United States, the European Union and ten other countries have condemned the Taliban's decision to ban women from universities in Afghanistan.

December 22, 2022

In a joint statementExternal link issued on Wednesday, foreign ministers for Switzerland, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain and the United Kingdom joined the US and the EU in condemning the Taliban's decision, announced on Tuesday evening in a letter to universities from the higher education ministry.

“The Taliban’s oppressive measures against Afghan girls and women have been relentless and systemic,” according to the statementExternal link.

Despite initially promising a more moderate rule respecting rights for women and minorities, the Taliban have widely implemented their interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia, since they seized power in August 2021.

They have banned girls from middle school and high school, barred women from most fields of employment and ordered them to wear head-to-toe clothing in public. Women are also banned from parks and gyms. On Wednesday female university students in Afghanistan were turned away from campuses after the Taliban-run administration said women would be suspended from tertiary education.

“These policies make clear the Taliban’s disregard for the human rights and fundamental freedoms of the people of Afghanistan,” the statement said.

“A stable, economically viable, and peaceful Afghanistan is only attainable and sustainable if all Afghans, including women and girls, can fully, equally, and meaningfully participate in and contribute to the country’s future and development,” it said.

“We stand with all Afghans in their demand to exercise their human rights consistent with Afghanistan’s obligations under international law.”

