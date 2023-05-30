Switzerland condemns violent clashes in Kosovo

KFOR soldiers clash with demonstrators in the Kosovan town of Zvecan Keystone / Georgi Licovski

Switzerland has joined international condemnation of violent demonstrations in Kosovo that injured 30 Kosovo Force (KFOR) peacekeepers.

May 30, 2023

Local police and KFOR soldiers clashed with Serb protestors in the north of the country, including the town of Zvecan, following the appointment of Albanian mayors.

KFOR peacekeepers from Italy and Hungary were among those hurt, but no Swiss personnel were injured.

“Switzerland condemns the violent attacks in Zvecan against KFOR, there to secure a peace and stable environment,” the Swiss foreign ministry tweeted on Tuesday.

“Any act that could be interpreted as provocation must be avoided to restore calm in the north.”

In addition to injured KFOR peacekeepers, some 50 demonstrators needed hospital treatment as clashes erupted involving rocks, Molotov cocktails, tear gas, stun grenades and firearms.

Kosovo, which declared independence from Serbia in 2008, has a majority Albanian population. But Serbs form the majority in the northern part of the country.

Swiss armed forces have been involved with Swisscoy in the NATO-led Kosovo peacekeeping mission since its inception in 1999 at the end of the Kosovo war.

Currently, the maximum number of Swisscoy personnel is 195 members of the armed forces. Parliament must approve the deployment because it lasts longer than three weeks and involves more than 100 army personnel. The current mandate expires at the end of 2023.

In January, Kosovan Prime Minister Albin Kurti asked for Switzerland to increase the number of its military personnel based in the country.

