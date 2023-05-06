Switzerland congratulates Britain’s King Charles III
The freshly coronated King Charles III has been congratulated by Swiss President Alain Berset, who attended the ceremony at Westminster Abbey.
“On behalf of the Federal Council and the people of Switzerland, I congratulate King Charles III and Queen Camilla, with best wishes for a long and happy reign,” Berset, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, tweeted on Saturday.
+ Switzerland and the House of Windsor
Berset also added his “warmest wishes” to the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.
Charles, 74, was Prince of Wales for 64 years until the death of his mother, Elizabeth II, in September, when he became king.
Berset and his wife were among the 2,000 guests from around the world, including heads of state and other royal families, attending the formal coronation in London.
After the ceremony, Charles and his second wife, Camilla, left by carriage for the Coronation Procession to Buckingham Palace, accompanied by a procession of nearly 4,000 military personnel in full regalia.
The British embassy in Switzerland streamed the coronation in the Arthouse Alba cinema in Zurich, with the British Ambassador to the Swiss Confederation, James Squire, diplomats and British, Swiss and Commonwealth families.
