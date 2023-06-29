Switzerland considers more transit sites for itinerate communities

Switzerland is deemed to have insufficient transit stops for itinerate communities. Keystone/ennio Leanza

The Council of Europe has called on Switzerland to set up more transit sites and short stay areas for itinerate people moving through the country, particularly Yenish and Sinti/Manush minorities and Roma communities.

In response, the Swiss government said on Thursday that it agreed in principle but that the challenges are complex.

Efforts have been “stepped up” to “provide financial support to the cantons and communes” to create such facilities, the statement added.

In 2021, Switzerland had 47 such sites, which was considered insufficient to meet demand from travellers.

The Council of Europe’s Advisory Committee on the Framework Convention for the Protection of National Minorities issued its fifth report on Switzerland on Thursday.

It praised Swiss efforts to promote a multicultural society but said minority languages should be better incorporated.

“While acknowledging the efforts made to promote a multicultural society, the Committee urges the Swiss authorities to review their legislation to ensure that the principle of non-discrimination and equal access to rights for persons belonging to national minorities is secured,” the report stated.

It also expressed concern about “reports of a rise in instances of racism and intolerance, including antigypsyism, antisemitism, anti-Muslim and anti-Black racism, particularly on social media”.

Switzerland should do more to tackle hate speech on social media, the Council of Europe said.

The Swiss government said it “underlines the importance of combating all forms of racism and intolerance.”

