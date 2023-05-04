Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Search

Switzerland declares support for ‘indispensable’ OSCE

Rescue workers at the site of a residential building damaged by a missile attack in central Ukraine on April 28. At least 17 people were killed, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. Keystone / Oleg Petrasyuk

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis has assured the UN Security Council of Switzerland’s support for the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) despite a failure in Ukraine.

This content was published on May 4, 2023
Keystone-SDA/ts

“Yes, the war in Ukraine is a serious setback” for the OSCE, said Cassis, who was chairing a UN Security Council meeting in New York for the second time on Thursday, the same day that a UN mission had spoken of crimes against humanity by Russia in Ukraine.

Cassis recalled that the OSCE was the largest regional security organisation in the world, uniting all actors in the conflict, including Moscow. This makes the OSCE indispensable, he said.

He added that it was up to everyone to preserve the OSCE’s capacity to act. As he has done repeatedly for more than a year, Cassis called on Moscow to end the aggression in Ukraine and withdraw Russian troops. “This war has already caused too much suffering,” he said.

Articles in this story

In compliance with the JTI standards

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Read more

Change your password

Do you really want to delete your profile?

Newsletters
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.

Weekly top stories

Keep up to date with the best stories from SWI swissinfo.ch on a range of topics, straight into your mailbox.

Weekly

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.