Switzerland demands release of captive Niger President

Switzerland has joined an international chorus of outrage at a military coup in Niger that has toppled and held captive the African state’s President.

President Mohamed Bazoum is regarded as a key ally in the region in the fight against Islamic extremism.

+ "Investment can't turn Niger into Switzerland"

The military junta, led by the Presidential Guard, seized Bazoum on Wednesday and have claimed power over the country during the coup.

“Switzerland condemns the attempt to seize power by part of the army underway in Niger,” read a Swiss Foreign Ministry tweet on Thursday.

“Switzerland demands the immediate release of the democratically elected President as well as the return to constitutional order and calls for dialogue.”

The United States and the European Union have also made similar demands.

“There are suspicions that the large amount of money coming in from abroad - from European countries and the USA - has led to a kind of distribution battle within the military,” journalist Naveena Kottoor told Swiss public broadcaster SRF. “It appears that there were sections of the army that were unhappy that the money went primarily to counter-terrorism special forces.”

The situation in Niger is particularly sensitive after neighbouring country Mali recently recently rejected western assistance in favour of the Russian Wagner group.

Some supporters of the Niger military coup waved Russian flags in the streets

Last year, Swiss President Ignazio Cassis held talks in Niger about closer bilateral relations, international cooperation and humanitarian issues.

“The stability and development of the Sahel region is also in Switzerland’s interest,” Cassis said at the time.





