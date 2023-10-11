Switzerland discusses inflation and Ukraine at world summit

Delegates arriving at the IMF and WBG meeting in Marrakesh Keystone / Jalal Morchidi

A high-ranking Swiss delegation is attending the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG) in Marrakesh, Morocco. Discussions will include the consequences of inflation and the war in Ukraine.

Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter, Economics Minister Guy Parmelin and National Bank President Thomas Jordan will be present, according to a statement on Wednesday. A meeting of the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors will also take place during the conference, which runs from Wednesday to Saturday. Switzerland has been invited as a guest since 2016.

The annual meeting will discuss, for example, how the IMF and the WBG can most effectively support members in tackling global problems such as climate change and poverty, according to the statement.

Switzerland also advocates a sustainable and transparent approach to sovereign debt. Switzerland also wants to discuss how the regulatory framework for global systemically important banks can be further improved in the future.

According to the government, Switzerland also supports the commitment of the WBG and the IMF to the economic stabilisation of Ukraine, also with regard to reconstruction.

