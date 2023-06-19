Switzerland divided on how to switch to green energy

While most Swiss people want more green energy, opinions are divided on how to achieve this goal. © Keystone / Jean-christophe Bott

Swiss environment and energy minister Albert Rösti has challenged parliament to swiftly enact a newly approved climate law aimed at achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

On Sunday, nearly 60% of voters approved a strategy of switching from fossil fuels to alternative energies.

“Climate policy begins with energy policy, and after [Sunday’s] decision that applies more than ever,” said Rösti. “We need new reservoirs, we need solar systems and wind farms.”

But while a majority approved a general strategy, people still appear divided on how to reach this goal, suggests a recent poll by the media groups Tamedia and 20 Minuten.

Some 57% of the 13,660 respondents to the survey in mid-June agreed with an obligation to install solar panels on buildings.

But several other green energy alternatives were given the thumbs down. Only 38% supported the construction of solar parks in the Alps, an energy strategy that has already proven controversial.

Just under half of respondents (47%) said the planning approval procedure for wind turbines should be accelerated. A similar proportion (48%) think it is a good idea to raise dam walls at hydroelectric plants and even fewer people (28%) support the construction of new dams.

