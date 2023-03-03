Switzerland eases Syria sanctions to help humanitarian aid

The massive earthquake that hit parts of northern Syria on February 6 has compounded an already dire humanitarian situation in the war-torn country. Keystone / Yahya Nemah

The Swiss government is easing some of its sanctions on Syria to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid, including to earthquake victims.

Amendments to the ordinance concerned will come into force at 6pm on March 6, the government said in a press releaseExternal link on Friday. The aim is to make it “easier for humanitarian actors active in Syria to establish the business relationships necessary for their work”.

The 2012 sanctions rules ban money or economic resources from being provided to designated persons, entities and businesses, the government explains. Up to now, humanitarian actors receiving federal funding for their activities in Syria could obtain exceptions for financial transactions to provide humanitarian assistance. These exceptions have now been extended.

“Humanitarian actors in receipt of federal funding may now provide money and economic resources directly or indirectly to designated persons, entities and businesses, when necessary to provide humanitarian assistance or support to the civilian population,” according to the press release. An exception scheme has also been set up for humanitarian actors who do not receive federal funding, provided it is for humanitarian work or providing aid to the civilian population.

Switzerland first adopted sanctions on Syria in May 2011, in line with European Union measures. A devastating civil war that started that year has damaged infrastructure and left much of the country’s population in dire need of humanitarian aid. This was compounded by the massive earthquake that hit parts of southern Turkey and northern Syria on February 6.

