Switzerland gets down to work at UN Security Council

Switzerland's square flag flies with the flags of other members of the UN Security Council in New York © Keystone / Alessandro Della Valle

The Swiss flag has been hoisted at the United Nations headquarters in New York to mark Switzerland’s entry into the organisation’s Security Council.

This content was published on January 4, 2023 - 09:00

Keystone-SDA/ts

The Swiss flag was installed on Tuesday alongside those of Ecuador, Malta, Mozambique and Japan, who have also joined the Security Council as non-permanent members for two years.

In a tradition that Kazakhstan started in 2018, the five countries’ ambassadors installed their national flags alongside those of other ten members outside the council chambers.

“We need the support of young people and women to ensure lasting peace [in the world],” said Swiss Ambassador to the UN Pascale Baeriswyl at the official ceremony. “We will work in a spirit of shared responsibility, with deep humility.”

Switzerland will hold the Council’s rotating presidency in May 2023 and October 2024. It has said it intends to use its long and strong tradition of democracy and respect for the rights of peoples to build bridges between countries.

Ignorance, poverty, hunger

Beyond conflicts, Baeriswyl stressed that the “real enemies” that the UN must fight are notably hunger, ignorance, poverty and superstition.

The seat on the Security Council “is an opportunity for Switzerland to make its contribution to peace and security in the world, especially in the current tense global political context”, the foreign ministry said in a statementExternal link on Tuesday.

The first day of work was to be devoted to defining the members’ programme for the month.

The government has previously defined four areas of work for Switzerland: building sustainable peace, protecting civilians, enhancing the Security Council’s effectiveness, and addressing climate security. However, Switzerland said it intended to “engage actively” on all issues on the Council’s agenda.

China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States are permanent, veto-wielding members of the Council. Its ten other members are elected by the 193-nation UN General Assembly for staggered, two-year terms. They are allocated by global regions. The five latest members replace India, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico and Norway. The other current two-year members are Albania, Brazil, Gabon, Ghana and the United Arab Emirates.

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative