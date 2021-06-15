Switzerland handed out 167 travel bans last year
The Swiss federal police authorities stopped 167 people from entering the county in 2020. The main reason: terrorism links.This content was published on June 15, 2021 - 12:33
This was a slight in overall numbers from 2019 (160) but the figures reveal a much higher proportion of terrorism-linked bans.
A report by the Federal Office of Police (Fedpol) published on Tuesday showed that in 2020 there was a different distribution of bans than in 2019: in 2020 144 bans applied to terrorismExternal link (65 in 2019), four were linked organized crime (2019: 12) and 19 to illegal intelligence activities (2019:70).
In addition, Fedpol started the process for three expulsions from the country, all linked terrorism. Only one was fully carried out during the report year.
“Crime did not disappear with the coronavirus. Quite the opposite. Criminals tried to take advantage of the situation. Terrorism is becoming real in Switzerland. Government ministers are being targeted by hate and threats,” tweeted Fedpol in German and French.
The report also mentionedExternal link two incidents to do with terrorism within the country: a fatal knife attack in Morges and another violent attack in Lugano.
“Investigations are still ongoing to determine whether these attacks were motivated by religious jihad, but what is certain is that we must not let our guard down. Cooperation with Switzerland and internationally remains the key to the fight against terrorism,” the report’s editorial said.
The document comes shortly after the Federal Intelligence Service (FIS) released a report on the main threats to Swiss security.
There has also been a debate on terrorism measures in Switzerland. In a national vote on June 13, the Swiss endorsed a series of measures allowing police to crack down on militant extremists and apply preventive detention methods. This gives Switzerland one of the strictest anti-terrorism legislations in Europe.
