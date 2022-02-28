Switzerland backs full EU sanctions against Russia

Switzerland had previously been criticised for failing to freeze assets of sanctioned Russian people and companies. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

Switzerland has backtracked on its previous stance by deciding on Monday to adopt the full range of sanctions imposed by the European Union against Russia.

Matthew Allen

Neutral Switzerland had previously declined freezing the assets of Russian individuals and companies. But the government has now decided that such a stance is no longer compatible with preserving its neutrality in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Swiss President Ignazio Cassis called Russia’s invasion of Ukraine an “attack on sovereignty, freedom, democracy and the population and institutions of a free country”, which also affected Switzerland. “Playing into the hands of an aggressor is not neutral,” he added.

Switzerland will now block the assets of 363 individuals and four corporate entities. This includes Russian president Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Foreign Minister Sergii Lavrov.

Also on Monday, Switzerland followed suit with other European countries in closing its airspace to Russian flights.

The Alpine state had faced pressure both domestically and abroadExternal link to follow other countries in imposing full sanctions. Last week, it imposed travel restrictions on sanctioned Russians and had forbidden Swiss banks from engaging in any future financial business with these individuals and companies.

Swiss support SWIFT ban

"The ban on imports, exports and investments concerning Crimea and Sevastopol, which has been in place since 2014, has been extended to the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, which are no longer under the control of the Ukrainian government," read a government statementExternal link.

Finance Minister Ueli Maurer played down links between the Swiss and Russian financial centres, which he described as "very small". He added that Switzerland would support an international decision to cut Russian banks off from the global SWIFT bank messaging system.

Russians held nearly CHF10.4 billion ($11.24 billion) in Switzerland in 2020, Swiss National Bank data show.

Defence Minister Viola Amherd said Switzerland is bracing itself for retaliatory measures by Russia. “Specifically, we are thinking of areas such as energy supply, refugee flows and cyber-attacks,” she said.

It was also announced on Monday that Switzerland would deliver 25 tonnes of humanitarian relief supplies to the Ukrainian-Polish border. Staff from the Humanitarian Aid Unit are accompanying the delivery, which also includes Swiss army medical supplies.

Some 500,000 people have fled Ukraine and sought refuge in Poland and other neighbouring countries since the Russian offensive began, according to the United Nations refugee agency.

