Switzerland increases funds to support refugees in Croatia

Senior Swiss migration office official Christine Schraner Burgener visited refugee facilities in Croatia. © Keystone / Michael Buholzer

Switzerland has pledged CHF860,000 ($997,000) to continue its support for a UNICEF scheme to protect children and families seeking refuge in Croatia.

This content was published on July 14, 2023

The funds were announced during a visit to Croatia by Christine Schraner Burgener, State Secretary of the Swiss migration office.

The money has been assigned to “support all children and families affected by migration and to ensure that they can be adequately cared for and integrated into Croatian society,” the government announced on Friday.

Croatia has been a part of the Schengen area and has applied Dublin accord rules since the start of this year. This means Switzerland could return asylum seekers if they entered Europe through Croatia.

It is therefore in Switzerland’s interests that asylum facilities in Croatia are adequate to cope with the rising number of refugees.

For example, the Swiss migration office helps to finance a Croatian refugee centre for children with special needs.

On her visit, Schraner Burgener said Switzerland would continue offering support for refugee facilities in the Balkan state.

