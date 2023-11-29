Switzerland joins taskforce aimed at countering flow of money to Hamas

Since 1,200 people were killed in the October 7 attack against Israel, the US, UK and allies have sought to cut off funding for Hamas, which has been designated a terrorist group by Washington and other governments. Keystone / Adel Hana

Switzerland has joined an international taskforce, which brings together twelve countries includes the United States, Britain and Israel, aimed at countering the flow of money to the militant Palestinian group and supporting anti-terrorism efforts.

The Counter Terrorist Financing Taskforce - Israel (CTFTI) was set up after Hamas’s attack against Israel on October 7.

A statement published by the US Treasury Department on Monday showed that Switzerland is a member of the taskforce, together with Israel, the United States, Australia, Canada, Estonia, France, Germany, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

One of the main aims of the CTFTI is to pool and strengthen efforts to combat international financial flows to Hamas, according to the US Treasury. The anti-money laundering authorities of each member country are active in the taskforce.

Switzerland is represented by the Money Laundering Reporting Office (MROS), overseen by the Federal Office of Police (fedpol).

