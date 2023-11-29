Switzerland joins taskforce aimed at countering flow of money to Hamas
Switzerland has joined an international taskforce, which brings together twelve countries includes the United States, Britain and Israel, aimed at countering the flow of money to the militant Palestinian group and supporting anti-terrorism efforts.
The Counter Terrorist Financing Taskforce - Israel (CTFTI) was set up after Hamas’s attack against Israel on October 7.
+ Swiss government decides to ban Hamas
A statement published by the US Treasury Department on Monday showed that Switzerland is a member of the taskforce, together with Israel, the United States, Australia, Canada, Estonia, France, Germany, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.
+ How easy is it for Switzerland to declare Hamas a terrorist organisation?
One of the main aims of the CTFTI is to pool and strengthen efforts to combat international financial flows to Hamas, according to the US Treasury. The anti-money laundering authorities of each member country are active in the taskforce.
Switzerland is represented by the Money Laundering Reporting Office (MROS), overseen by the Federal Office of Police (fedpol).
How we work
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link.End of insertion
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.