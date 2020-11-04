Switzerland outlines digital foreign policy strategy

Digitalisation is a key part of Switzerland's foreign policy in the next few years. © Keystone / Christian Beutler

Switzerland wants to help shape international law to give people better control of their data and improve digital governance around the world. These are key pillars of the country’s digital foreign policy strategy for the period 2021-2024.

This content was published on November 4, 2020 - 15:36

swissinfo.ch/mga

The four-year plan will also boost Geneva’s credentials as a centre for international digital governance, the government said on Wednesday. Geneva is already home to several global digital bodies that set international standards, such as the Internet Society, the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

Switzerland also plans to extend its digital foreign policy to tackle the areas of cybersecurity, sustainable development, the “strengthening of international governance and cooperation forums” and “the use of digitalisation to improve international cooperation”, it was announced.

The four-year strategy is intended to “safeguard and promote Swiss interests and values in the digital space over the next four years”.