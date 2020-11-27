Switzerland pledge money to help victims of Ethiopia violence

People who fled the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region stand on a hill top overlooking a refugee camp in eastern Sudan (picture from Thursday) Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Switzerland has allocated CHF2 million ($2.21 million) for humanitarian aid in the violence-hit Tigray region in northern Ethiopia. It has called on all parties to respect international humanitarian law.

This content was published on November 27, 2020 - 17:47

FDFA/Reuters/ilj

Since November 4, 2020, clashes in northern Ethiopia have exacerbated the already precarious situation in the region, the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) said on Friday evening.

The crisis has also affected neighbouring Sudan where more than 40,000 refugees have arrived.

The CHF2 million will go to support the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the Ethiopian Humanitarian Fund, as well as United Nations’ food and refugee operations in Sudan. The funding will come through the Swiss authorities’ Humanitarian Aid Unit.

“Switzerland reiterates its appeal to all parties to the conflict to respect international humanitarian law. The protection of the civilian population and the facilitation of rapid and unimpeded access for humanitarian aid for all parties to the conflict are of paramount importance,” the statement said.

“Finally, the FDFA calls for a transparent and impartial investigation of all alleged violations of international law in connection with the conflict.”

Tension

After months of tension between the Ethiopian government in Addis Ababa and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), the government recently launched an offensive against the armed group and the ruling party of Tigray.

Thousands of people are already believed to have been killed following air strikes and ground fighting. The UN estimates 1.1 million Ethiopians will need aid as a result of the conflict.

African peace envoys met with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Friday, a day after he said that the military was beginning the "final phase" of an offensive in the region of Tigray.