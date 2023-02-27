Switzerland pledges CHF14.5mn aid package to Yemen

Many people in Yemen are reliant on humanitarian aid to survive. Keystone / Yahya Arhab

Switzerland will donate CHF14.5 million ($15.4 million) in humanitarian aid for Yemen following years of conflict in the Middle East country.

This content was published on February 27, 2023 - 17:41

swissinfo.ch/mga

The donation will support the International Committee of the Red Cross and the UN World Food Programme and target water, food security and the protection of civilians.

Yemen has been ravaged by civil war that erupted in 2014. Some 22 million people, two-thirds of the country's population, need humanitarian assistance, the Swiss government said on Monday.

Some 4.5 million people have been forced out of their homes, with women and children particularly affected by the humanitarian crisis.

A fragile ceasefire was brokered by the United Nations last year but the country is still experiencing sporadic violence between government forces and Houthi militia.

Switzerland is also offering its services to bring a more lasting peace to the country.

Articles in this story Listen to our podcast, Inside Geneva

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative