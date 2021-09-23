Switzerland pledges further humanitarian aid to Yemen

Yemen has been torn apart by six years of conflict. Keystone / Yahya Arhab

Switzerland will boost its humanitarian aid contribution to Yemen by another CHF1 million, Swiss foreign minister Ignazio cassis said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

This content was published on September 23, 2021 - 18:42

swissinfo.ch/mga

This comes on top of the CHF14 million ($15 million) already contributed to helping people in the Middle East country who have been through six years of conflict.

The conflict has left more than 20 million people in need of aid and has displaced 3.6 million, the Swiss government statedExternal link.

Since 2017, Switzerland has provided Yemen with humanitarian aid worth CHF71 million, focusing primarily on water, sanitation, food security and protection for civilians.

Cassis was joined by Swiss President Guy Parmelin for the 76th UN General Assembly this week. Both used the occasion to conduct a number of bilateral talksExternal link with ministers from other countries.

This included the first meeting between Cassis and Iran's new Foreign Minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian. Switzerland employs its “good offices” services to intermediate between Iran and the United States.

Parmelin and Cassis were also able to lobby several countries to support Switzerland’s candidacy for one of the 10 non-permanent seats on the UN Security Council.

Elections to determine which countries get a seat for the period 2023–24 is expected to take place in June of next year.