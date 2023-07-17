Switzerland pledges further Ukraine demining assistance

Russian mines have been laid over large swathes of Ukraine. Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

Switzerland says it will continue to assist Ukraine in demining its territory during the Russian occupation.

The foreign and defence ministries and the Swiss Agency for Cooperation and Development said on Monday they will continue financial support for such efforts for another four years. This will amount to some CHF15 million ($17.4 million) this year, some of which has already been communicated.

The work of the Geneva International Center for Humanitarian Demining (GICHD) will receive CHF3.2 million from 2023 to 2025.

“Thanks to the Swiss contribution, we can expand our activities in Ukraine and help ensure that the planning, prioritisation and implementation of demining activities are efficient, effective and safe,” said GICHD Director Stefano Toscano.

The Swiss mine clearance organisation Fondation suisse de déminage (FSD) will receive CHF2.5 million over the next 12 months, with some of the money coming from Liechtenstein.

The SDC is supporting a UN program for humanitarian demining led by the Food and Agriculture Organisation and the World Food Program with CHF10 million.

“Humanitarian demining is the key to reconstruction in Ukraine,” said Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis at the Ukraine Recovery Conference last month. “It is a prerequisite for humanitarian access, for the return of displaced persons, for social and economic stabilisation, for agricultural activities and for the reconstruction of the destroyed infrastructure.”

