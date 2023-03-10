Switzerland poised to check digital data of asylum seekers

Digital data could gives clues to identities and routes that people have traveled. © Keystone / Gaetan Bally

Switzerland is forging ahead with plans to access the smartphones and computers of asylum seekers who cannot verify their identities.

On Friday, the government opened a consultation process on amending laws to give migration officials access to digital data.

Parliament decided in 2021 to allow data checks on the personal devices of asylum seekers under certain conditions.

This data would be used to determine the identity and nationality of asylum seekers and to plot their travel routes to Switzerland.

Such an exercise would be carried out if such information cannot be determined by other means.

Interested parties, such as NGOs and advocacy groups, have until June 19 to submit their positions on the proposal.

If the plan goes ahead, the updated regulations would address which migration officials are authorised to carry out data checks and issues around the temporary storage of personal data.

Individual asylum seekers would also need to be informed in advance of any data checks.

Switzerland received 24,511 asylum applications in 2022, not including Ukrainian refugees, which is a 64% rise on the previous year.

