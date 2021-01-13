Switzerland prepared to tackle terrorism according to government

In November, a susupected Islamic militant stabbed several people in a department store in the city of Lugano. Keystone/Pablo Gianinazzi

The government says there are sufficient measures in place to combat terrorism and violent extremism in Switzerland.

This content was published on January 13, 2021 - 12:42

Keystone-SDA/ug

However, it pledged to implement recommendations to boost cooperation between national and cantonal units and to improve communication.

The government also plans to draft a legal amendment to extend surveillance of computers and postal services, according to a statement published on Wednesday.

The plans were announced following a report commissioned by parliament on the perceived threat to Switzerland’s security by the rise in violent extremism. The report found that violent extremism is becoming a growing concern and there is a higher probability of an attack by an individual associated with right-wing extremism.

Last September, parliament agreed tighter measures including a ban on the financing of terrorist activities and the recruitment and training of suspected militants traveling to conflict regions.

On Wednesday, the government also approved a report on a nationwide security exercise in 2019.

More than 2,000 senior representatives from the national and the 26 cantonal authorities took part in the three-day exercise which tested Switzerland’s ability to deal with a persistent terrorist threat.

The report found that Switzerland is ready to face a threat at an operational level, but it identified shortcomings at a managerial level.