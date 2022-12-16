Switzerland puts sanctions on Haiti gang leaders

The UN says gangs are using sexual violence to instill fear and are also committing numerous other human rights abuses. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

Switzerland will follow UN sanctions on Haitian gang leaders running riot in the Caribbean country, the government decided on Friday.

Bern has adopted all the binding sanctions ordered by the UN Security Council on October 21, according to a government press releaseExternal link. These include freezing of assets, a ban on entry and transit, and a targeted arms embargo on “individuals, companies or entities whose actions threaten the peace, security or stability of Haiti”.

Individuals targeted include Jimmy Cherizier (also known as “Barbecue”), one of the most influential gang leaders.

The Swiss sanctions come into force at 6pm on December 16.

The UN has called for an immediate end to the ongoing violence and human rights abuses in Haiti, citing abductions, sexual and gender-based violence, trafficking in persons, the smuggling of migrants, extrajudicial killings and recruitment of children by armed groups and criminal networks.





