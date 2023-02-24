Switzerland ramps up aid to Turkey and Syria

Many families have been left homeless in Turkey and Syria by the earthquake. Keystone / Erdem Sahin

Switzerland is sending more experts and equipment to Turkey and Syria to help both countries recover from a devastating earthquake that struck the region earlier this month.

This content was published on February 24, 2023 - 18:20

swissinfo.ch/mga

Nearly 50,000 people were killed by the earthquake on February 6 and many more were injured or were left without shelter.

The Swiss Humanitarian Aid unit is sending four medical experts to Turkey and plus two engineers and two disaster aid personnel to Syria.

They will replace the 87-strong team of rescue specialists and dogs who initially went to the area.

Switzerland has already contributed CHF8 million ($8.6 million) in humanitarian aid.

The United Nations says Turkey will eventually require $1 billion in international aid and Syria $400 million.

The new Swiss teams will take 100 winter tents to Turkey to supplement the 300 tents already donated.

Switzerland also plans to equip Syria with 300 tents that can withstand winter conditions.

In addition, the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation has helped a Swiss retailer transport several tons of winter equipment, including tents, sleeping bags, lamps, heaters and winter clothing, to the region.

Articles in this story Listen to our podcast, Inside Geneva

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative