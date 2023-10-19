Switzerland reaffirms solidarity with Moldova

Alain Berset and Maia Sandu earlier in the year © Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

Switzerland has reaffirmed its solidarity with Ukrainian neighbour Moldova. Interior Minister Alain Berset, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, received President Maia Sandu in Bern on Wednesday.

This content was published on October 19, 2023 - 13:54

Keystone-SDA

Sandu explained to Berset, Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, Economics Minister Guy Parmelin and Justice Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider the impact of Russian military aggression against Ukraine on her country, according to a government statement.

In response to these repercussions, Switzerland has supplemented its cooperation for the years 2022 and 2023 and the existing development cooperation programme with a humanitarian programme. Switzerland plans to provide CHF26 million ($29 million). This aid mainly concerns the reception of Ukrainian refugees in Moldova.

+ Switzerland doubles aid money for Moldova

Three documents were signed in Bern on Wednesday: a declaration of intent to institutionalise a dialogue on labour and employment, a declaration on cooperation in tourism, and a commitment to rapidly advance and conclude the ongoing negotiations on a social security agreement.

The Moldovan president’s programme on Thursday includes a visit to a pharmaceutical company in Basel and a panel event at federal technology institute ETH Zurich.

