Switzerland rejects visas from Russian occupied territories

People who become new Russian citizens in places like Donetsk, Ukraine, (pictured) will no longer be welcome in Switzerland. Keystone / Darko Vojinovic

Switzerland will not recognise newly issued travel visas from territories occupied by Russia, including parts of Ukraine and Georgia.

This content was published on January 11, 2023 - 11:18

swissinfo.ch/mga

The Swiss government said on Wednesday that people in occupied regions who switch to Russian citizenship will not be welcome in the Alpine state.

Russia has illegally annexed parts of Ukraine and Georgia, declaring them breakaway states and offering Russian passports to occupants.

“The EU sees this as a violation of international law and the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of the two countries [Ukraine and Georgia],” the Swiss government stated.

The European Union decided not to accept travel documents from such new Russian citizens on December 8. Switzerland has now decided to follow suit.

People living in these areas who were already Russian citizens will not be affected and other exceptions may be made, such as minors.

On September 19 last year, Switzerland also followed an EU decision to rescind a visa facilitation agreement with Russia.

