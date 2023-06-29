Switzerland releases cohesion millions to Czech Republic

The cohesion millions are to be spent mainly on eco-tourism. Keystone / Lenka Lorberova

Switzerland has earmarked CHF76.9 ($85.8 million) from its European Union cohesion fund to promote eco-tourism in the Czech Republic.

The payment will focus on alleviating environmental damage caused by tourists visiting Czech national parks.

“To address this, sustainable and alternative tourism models will be designed and realised with Swiss expertise,” the government stated on Thursday.

Other areas to be funded by the payment are research infrastructure reforms, home health care and the social and economic integration of migrants.

The millions are part of an overall package of CHF1.3 billion in cohesion payments up to 2029 that Switzerland will be contributing to selected EU members.

In May, Switzerland released CHF45.2 million to support health, vocational education and civic participation projects in Lithuania.

Cohesion payments are seen as the entry fee for non-EU members like Switzerland or Norway to take part in the European Single Market. They are aimed at reducing economic and social disparities and to manage migration better in selected EU member states.

After the Swiss general election this autumn, Switzerland hopes to reignite negotiations with the EU over future economic and political ties that stalled in 2019.





