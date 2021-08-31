Switzerland removed from US Covid-19 safe list

The US has reintroduced health warnings for Americans travelling to Switzerland, while the Swiss government is considering quarantines. Keystone/Alexandra Wey

The United States has raised its travel advisory levels for Switzerland because of rising Covid-19 infections rates.

This content was published on August 31, 2021 - 09:30

swissinfo.ch/Keystone-SDA/Reuters; ug

Switzerland was lifted to the highest level, urging American citizens not to travel to the country, according to the US state department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

They warned people who have been fully vaccinated of a risk of catching the virus in Switzerland due to health situation.

Infections rates have hovered around 2,500 per day recently and daily hospital admissions are around 60 cases according to the Federal Office for Public Health.

Estonia and Azerbaijan were also lifted to the top risk level, while Germany and Canada were lifted to the second highest level.

The move comes as European Union governments agreed on Monday to remove the US from the EU's safe travel list, meaning US visitors and those from five other countries are likely to face tighter controls, such as Covid-19 tests and quarantines.