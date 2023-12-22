Switzerland’s Pierre Krähenbühl named as next ICRC head

Swiss diplomat Pierre Krähenbühl was previously head of the UNRWA. © Keystone / Martial Trezzini

Swiss diplomat Pierre Krähenbühl has been named as the next Director General of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). The Genevan will replace Robert Mardini from the beginning of April next year.

This content was published on December 22, 2023 - 14:09

Keystone-SDA

The ICRC Assembly has appointed Krähenbühl, as the organisation announced on its website on Friday. The 57-year-old political scientist has been working in the humanitarian sector for 30 years, including 25 years at the ICRC.

In 2019 he resigned as Commissioner General of UNRWA, the UN relief agency for Palestinian refugees. This is in connection with allegations of mismanagement and abuse of power. Krähenbühl himself had always denied these allegations.

The ICRC is currently in financial difficulties and says it will cut 4,000 jobs this year and next. This means that around 18,500 people will still work for the Geneva-based organization worldwide. The ICRC's budget for 2024 is around CHF2.1 billion, 13% less than in the current year.

The ICRC's activities are mainly financed by a few Western countries. Efforts to bring new donors on board, such as wealthy emerging economies, private companies and wealthy individuals, are being intensified, but have so far had little success.





