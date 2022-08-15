Switzerland’s US-Venezuela ‘good offices’ accord remains blocked

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, right, shakes hands with US Ambassador to Switzerland Edward T. McMullen before signing an agreement for Switzerland to represent the interests of the US in Venezuela, April 5, 2019. © Keystone / Alessandro Della Valle

A “good offices” agreement signed three years ago for Switzerland to represent United States interests in Venezuela has still not come into force, it was confirmed on Sunday.

Switzerland has a long tradition of “good offices”, whereby it covers partial consular services and sometimes also diplomatic tasks for countries that have broken off relations, if they so request.

In 2019, Switzerland and the US signed an agreement to represent US interests in Venezuela, under a “good offices” agreement between the two countries. The mandate concerns mainly consular services for US citizens in Venezuela but also aims at contributing to the de-escalation of tensions between the two nations.

But according to an articleExternal link in SonntagsZeitung newspaper, the protecting power mandate has still not yet come into force.

The accord requires the green light from Venezuela, and so far the South American country has not approved the plan, the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) confirmed on August 14.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s government wants Switzerland look after Venezuela's interests in the US. But the US has refused as it supports Maduro's opponent Juan Guaidó.

“Thus, the Maduro government refused to give its consent,” the FDFA told the paper.

Switzerland received a similar set-back last week when Russia saidExternal link it had turned down a Swiss offer to represent Ukrainian interests in Russia and Moscow's interests in Ukraine because it no longer considers Switzerland a neutral country.

Over the years Switzerland has represented various countries interests as a go-between. The “golden period” for so-called protecting power mandates was during the Second World War: by 1943-44, Switzerland was juggling 219 mandates for 35 states.

The Cold War also resulted in demand for Swiss services, with 24 mandates held in 1973. Since then, however, the number of mandates has dropped. The country currently exercises seven protecting power mandatesExternal link: Iran in Egypt, the US in Iran, Russia in Georgia, Georgia in Russia, Iran in Saudi Arabia, Saudi Arabia in Iran and since June 2019 Iran in Canada.

