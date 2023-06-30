Switzerland scrabbles for refugee housing after funds rejected

Switzerland is struggling to house an increasing number of asylum seekers and refugees. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

read aloud pause

X

The Swiss army and 26 cantons have been asked to find extra accommodation space for 3,000 refugees after parliament refused to approve federal funds to alleviate logjams.

This content was published on June 30, 2023

swissinfo.ch/mga

A special federal task force on asylum has called for the temporary beds to be made available between this September and February 2024.

Cantons that accept at least 5% of new asylum seekers are asked to provide 200 extra spaces, while those that take in 3-5% are expected to nominate 150 spaces. Cantons that account for less than 1% of asylum seekers need to find 100 spaces.

The new accommodation will be rented by the federal migration authorities, according to the plan announced on Friday.

The army, which as so far provided 3,800 spaces for asylum seekers, will also be asked to chip in to house the thousands of refugees expected to arrive in Switzerland.

Earlier this month, parliament finally rejected a government call for CHF66.5 million ($73.7 million) to build so-called ‘container villages’ on military land.

Last year Switzerland registered 24,500 asylum-seekers, a 64% increase from the previous year. This excludes some 75,000 Ukrainian refugees, who received a special protection status through an accelerated registration process.

Refugee numbers this year are forecast to most likely reach 27,000 this year but could rise to 40,000 depending on geopolitical developments.





In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative