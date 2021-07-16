Switzerland sends pandemic aid to Tunisia

Tunisia is currently struggling with a fresh wave of pandemic cases. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

Switzerland has sent 15 respirators and 60 oxygen concentrators to Tunisia, the fifth humanitarian aid shipment sent to various countries in recent weeks to help tackle the Covid-19 crisis.

The shipment from Swiss Humanitarian Aid, worth nearly CHF335,000 ($366,000), was dispatched from Zurich on Friday.

Swiss representatives in Tunisia will coordinate with local officials to ensure that the supplies are distributed fairly. Tunisia is currently struggling with a fresh wave of pandemic cases, which is putting hospitals under strain.

The humanitarian arm of the Swiss foreign ministry has already send aid to Mongolia (July 12), India (May 6), Nepal (May 21) and Sri Lanka (June 7).

Last year Switzerland flew nearly 100 tonnes of relief aid, mainly medical supplies, to Venezuela to help with the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. This has been backed by the promise of more than CHF12 million of aid this year for the South American country.

In addition, Switzerland recently contributed four million doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine and pledged around CHF320 million to the Covax global distribution alliance.

“Switzerland continues to monitor the global public health situation relating to Covid-19 and is ready to provide assistance wherever possible upon request,” the Swiss government said in a press release on Friday.