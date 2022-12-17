Switzerland siding with China, says Taiwanese Foreign Minister

Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu says Switzerland is not being neutral enough as China-Taiwan tensions worsen. Keystone / Ritchie B. Tongo

Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu has urged Switzerland to show more support for his country as it faces increasing pressure from China.

In an interview with the Tages Anzeiger newspaper, Wu criticised Switzerland’s interpretation of the Chinese ‘One Country’ vision that sees Taiwan as part of China.

“Switzerland has long followed a policy of neutrality, and so I would encourage Switzerland to be a bit more neutral between Taiwan and China, rather than fighting on China's side,” Wu said.

“Each country has its own policies, and we understand the practical limitations of foreign policy for Taiwan. At the same time, Taiwan is an economically strong, vibrant democracy. We hope that the Swiss government will recognise this and work with Taiwan in a more practical way.”

That would include allowing Wu to travel to Switzerland in his official capacity as Taiwan foreign minister. Wu said this is currently not possible in Switzerland despite a range of other European countries that would welcome him.

Switzerland does not officially recognise Taiwan but maintains relations through intricate channels.

Military build-up

China has become increasingly forceful in its rhetoric towards Taiwan and launched a military exercise near to the island following a visit from United States House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi earlier this year.

Wu said there have been more than 3,000 incursions of Taiwanese airspace by Chinese war planes this year, compared to 380 in 2020.

The Alpine nation has taken a harder line in its dealings with China. The Swiss government has been more vocal on human rights and parliament has discussed ways to reduce dependency on Chinese technology.

The Chinese ambassador to Bern recently warned of consequences if Switzerland adopts European Union sanctions targeting China’s human rights record.

But Wu believes Switzerland is still not being tough enough with China’s authoritarian regime.

“Taiwan and Switzerland share the same values ​​of freedom and democracy, protection of human rights and the rule of law,” he said. “Therefore, we hope that the Swiss government will support Taiwan when our country is threatened.”





