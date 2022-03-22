Switzerland sounds out Qatar over gas supplies

Qatar is one of the world's biggest exporters of liquefied natural gas. Copyright 2005 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

Switzerland plans to open negotiations with Qatar over the potential delivery of liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies. The Alpine state is scouting for new energy suppliers, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

This content was published on March 22, 2022 - 15:29

swissinfo.ch/mga

Finance Minister Ueli Maurer brought up the subject with Qatari Energy Minister Saad Sherida al-Kaabi in Doha on Tuesday.

Gas makes up roughly 15% of Switzerland’s final energy consumption and is mostly used for heating and cooking. Around half of this comes from Russia.

The Ukraine war has forced many countries to re-evaluate their energy strategies. Germany has recently signed an energy deal with Qatar.

Switzerland is stepping up efforts to procure gas, storage capacity as well as imports of liquefied natural gasExternal link. Qatar is one of the world’s biggest LNG exporters.

Talks with Qatar are still ongoing, the finance ministry told Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA. Energy supply company Gaznat, located in canton Vaud, has been lined up to conduct negotiations.

Maurer also signed a memorandum of understanding for Switzerland and Qatar to deepen cooperation on finance, tax and the economy.

Maurer will next visit the United Arab Emirates, where he will visit Expo 2020 in Dubai.

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative