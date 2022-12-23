Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Search

Switzerland steps up relief aid to Ukraine

Switzerland has committed CHF100 million to rebuilding Ukrainian energy infrastructure. Keystone / Sergey Kozlov

Lorries loaded with humanitarian aid for Ukraine have left Switzerland for the war-torn country on Friday.

This content was published on December 23, 2022 - 13:56
swissinfo.ch/mga

The consignment included 40 heaters and the same number of generators as the eastern European country prepares for winter.

Russian bombs and drones have been taking out Ukrainian power infrastructure for several weeks.

The latest convoy of supplies follows 30 generators that were sent to Ukraine last week by the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation and the foreign ministry.

The new heaters and generators will be delivered to the Ukrainian civil defence authorities, the Swiss government stated on Friday.

The supplies are part of a CHF100 million ($107 million) Swiss humanitarian effort designed to help rebuild energy infrastructure in Ukraine.

Articles in this story

In compliance with the JTI standards

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Read more

Share this story

Change your password

Do you really want to delete your profile?