Switzerland steps up relief aid to Ukraine

Lorries loaded with humanitarian aid for Ukraine have left Switzerland for the war-torn country on Friday.

The consignment included 40 heaters and the same number of generators as the eastern European country prepares for winter.

Russian bombs and drones have been taking out Ukrainian power infrastructure for several weeks.

The latest convoy of supplies follows 30 generators that were sent to Ukraine last week by the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation and the foreign ministry.

The new heaters and generators will be delivered to the Ukrainian civil defence authorities, the Swiss government stated on Friday.

The supplies are part of a CHF100 million ($107 million) Swiss humanitarian effort designed to help rebuild energy infrastructure in Ukraine.

