Switzerland still out of top 10 for press freedom

The country has ranked 12th in an annual press freedom survey, slightly progressing on last year’s score, but still not back to its position from before Covid-19.

The Swiss progression from 14th to 12th was due largely to the end of the pandemic, the Reporters Without BordersExternal link group said on Wednesday. “An unprecedented climate of intimation, hostility, and even physical violence from opponents of pandemic measures” had pushed the Swiss score down in 2022.

That said, Switzerland is still only considered to be “satisfactory” when it comes to press freedom, and has not been able to regain the top 10, for various reasons.

Firstly, a law passed by parliament in 2022 made it easier for people or companies to file injunctions to prevent an upcoming press publication if they feel it will affect them; before, they needed to prove that such a piece would cause them considerable damage.

Also, Swiss journalists run the risk of a prison term of up to three years if they report using leaked or stolen bank data – even if these are verified, and in the public interest.

The economic situation of many Swiss media outlets also remains shaky, Reporters Without Borders said. This can have a negative impact on media diversity and the diversity of opinions. It mentioned specifically last year’s rejection by Swiss voters of a proposed package of state aid for print and online media.

Norway, Ireland and Denmark topped the ranking in 2023; Vietnam, China, and North Korea propped it up. Overall, press freedom is considered “good” or “satisfactory” in 52 countries. It’s considered “difficult” in 42, “very serious” in 31, and “problematic in 55%.

