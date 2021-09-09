Switzerland strikes healthcare and pensions deal with Britain

Berset signed the deal with British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Minister, Nigel Adams. Swiss Confederation

Swiss and British citizens will have continued access to healthcare, pension provisions and social security benefits when working in or visiting each country.

This content was published on September 9, 2021 - 18:25

swissinfo.ch/mga

A Swiss-British accord replaces previous arrangements that stood in place while Britain was a European Union member state.

Swiss interior minister Alain Berset signed the deal in London on ThursdayExternal link, which comes into force provisionally until both parliaments rubber stamp the terms.

It ensures that people only have to pay social security contributions in one country at any point in time. Some 77,500 Swiss and British citizens live and work in each others' country.

The agreement is part of Switzerland’s “Mind the Gap” strategy to ensure minimum disruption for workers, visitors and businesses after Britain left the EU last year.

Previous accords have safeguarded the rights of workers, the free movement of consultants and other service providers and dealt with customs and trade arrangements.

In a tweet, Berset said the latest deal “promotes economic cooperation” between the two countries.