Switzerland strongly condemns attacks in Iran

Switzerland has condemned the attacks in Iran in which 84 people were killed and 284 injured.

This content was published on January 4, 2024 - 11:49

Keystone-SDA

In a statement, the foreign ministry in Bern said it was “appalled by the high number of deaths and injured people”.

“Our thoughts are with the victims and their families,” said a statement tweeted by the foreign ministry on Thursday. Switzerland “strongly condemns” the attacks in Kerman, it said.

On the fourth anniversary of the death of Iranian General Ghassem Soleimani, two powerful explosions took place in his home town of Kerman near his grave on Wednesday. The Iranian government spoke of a terrorist attack but did not apportion blame. Iranian hardliners pointed to Israel as the alleged perpetrator. The EU also condemned the attack as an act of terrorism.

It was the deadliest attack in the 45-year history of the Islamic Republic. The background to the attack is still unclear and no one has claimed responsibility for it. Following the deadly attack on a leading member of the Palestinian terrorist organisation Hamas in Beirut, which has links to Iran, the situation in the Middle East has become even more acute.

