Switzerland supports Ukraine war damage register

Keystone / State Emergency Service Of Ukrai

Switzerland has thrown its weight behind an official record of Russian war damage from its invasion of Ukraine.

This content was published on May 16, 2023

Swiss President Alain Berset is set to sign a declaration of intent to document damage at a Council of Europe summit in Reykyavik, Iceland, on Tuesday.

The register will form the foundation for future discussions about Russia paying for the damage it has inflicted.

Estimates of the cost of rebuilding Ukraine vary between $350 billion to $1 trillion (CHF900 billion).

The majority of United Nations countries voted in favour of the principle that Russia should pay compensation at its General Assembly last year.

Russia has denounced the reparations demands as an attempt to steal its frozen state funds. Switzerland says it has “immobilized” CHF7.4 billion of Russian central bank assets in addition to freezing CHF7.5 billion belonging to oligarchs and companies.

However, the issue of permanently seizing funds to pay for the reconstruction of Ukraine is fraught with legal complications.

“We are all aware that the damage caused by the aggressor should be repaired by the aggressor,” Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said in January. “But we have to act within the rules of law, otherwise we lose credibility when we condemn others for violations of the law.”

The Swiss government, in common with other countries, has so far refused to commit itself to re-directing frozen Russian assets to pay for Ukraine’s reconstruction.

