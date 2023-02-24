Switzerland supports UN resolution to end Ukraine war

Cassis travelled to Ukraine last October where he met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

Switzerland has voiced its support for a United Nations resolution calling for a peaceful end to the war in Ukraine, one year after Russia’s invasion of its neighbour.

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis has travelled to New York for the UN General Assembly emergency special session on the war. The resolution was passed with 141 votes in favour, seven against and 32 abstentions.

“With today's resolution, we are sending out a strong message of peace and respect for the principles that unite us,” said Cassis on Thursday evening. Cassis will remain in New York for further UN debates over the weekend.

A Swiss government statement also condemned the humanitarian impact of the war, which is “having a serious impact on global security and has led to large-scale displacement of populations, as well as food and energy insecurity”.

The UN estimates that some 7,200 civilians have been killed during the hostilities and thousands more injured.

Over the last 12 months, Switzerland has granted 75,729 war refugees protection status S visas that allows them to reside in the country without going through the normal asylum procedures.

The outgoing Swiss ambassador to Ukraine, Claude Wild, told Swiss public broadcaster, SRF, that the war had also changed Switzerland.

“The realisation remains that our European security architecture has been destroyed. There is no more trust today. All countries must arm themselves for their own defence, including Switzerland,” he said.

Around Switzerland on Friday church bells rang shortly before 9am to mark the first anniversary of the war.

