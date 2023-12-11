Switzerland to host Ukraine peace talks in January

Volodymr Zelensky addressed the Swiss parliament by video in June 2023. © Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that talks on a peace plan will be held in Switzerland in January 2024 – the day before the start of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

December 11, 2023

The meeting on 14 January will be attended by the security advisors of several countries, the Swiss foreign ministry told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Monday.

The topic is the so-called Ukrainian peace formula to put an end to the Russian war of aggression. The Swiss Tages-Anzeiger newspaper first reported on the announcement, which was made by Zelensky on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday.

External Content I met with President @LuisLacallePou to thank Uruguay and its people for supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.



Ukraine is fighting a tough battle against Russian invaders while also working to implement the Peace Formula, one of the key political… pic.twitter.com/XCodE8QXcp — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 10, 2023

The talks in Davos will follow a meeting in Malta in October, which was attended by around 70 countries from around the world as well as the European Union (EU) and the UN. Russia was not present. The Ukrainian peace plan foresees the immediate withdrawal of all Russian troops from all occupied territories, including Crimea.

