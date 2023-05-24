Switzerland to implement tobacco advertising restrictions

Tobacco advertsising will be restricted in shops, print media, online and at festivals in Switzerland from 2026. © Keystone / Christian Beutler

Advertising of tobacco products and e-cigarettes that are aimed at young people will be banned from 2026 in Switzerland.

On Wednesday the government said tobacco adverts will be outlawed in printed media and points of sale and only permitted online with age limit controls.

Age controls must also be implemented at online sales channels and on vending machines.

Advertising and sponsorship of public events, such as festivals, will be banned where children may be present.

The tobacco industry will also be made to collectively disclose its advertising expenditure, but companies will not be required to individually reveal this information.

In 2002, voters backed a proposal to limit adverts for tobacco products that can be seen by minors.

“Every year, 9,500 people die prematurely in Switzerland as a result of tobacco consumption, making it one of the biggest public health problems,” the government stated.

“Tobacco advertising plays an important role in the decision to start smoking.”

