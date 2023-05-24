Switzerland to implement tobacco advertising restrictions
Advertising of tobacco products and e-cigarettes that are aimed at young people will be banned from 2026 in Switzerland.
On Wednesday the government said tobacco adverts will be outlawed in printed media and points of sale and only permitted online with age limit controls.
+ Switzerland: the land of the tobacco industry
Age controls must also be implemented at online sales channels and on vending machines.
Advertising and sponsorship of public events, such as festivals, will be banned where children may be present.
The tobacco industry will also be made to collectively disclose its advertising expenditure, but companies will not be required to individually reveal this information.
In 2002, voters backed a proposal to limit adverts for tobacco products that can be seen by minors.
“Every year, 9,500 people die prematurely in Switzerland as a result of tobacco consumption, making it one of the biggest public health problems,” the government stated.
“Tobacco advertising plays an important role in the decision to start smoking.”
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.