Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Search

Switzerland to implement tobacco advertising restrictions

Tobacco advertsising will be restricted in shops, print media, online and at festivals in Switzerland from 2026. © Keystone / Christian Beutler

Advertising of tobacco products and e-cigarettes that are aimed at young people will be banned from 2026 in Switzerland.

This content was published on May 24, 2023
swissinfo.ch/mga

On Wednesday the government said tobacco adverts will be outlawed in printed media and points of sale and only permitted online with age limit controls.

+ Switzerland: the land of the tobacco industry

Age controls must also be implemented at online sales channels and on vending machines.

Advertising and sponsorship of public events, such as festivals, will be banned where children may be present.

The tobacco industry will also be made to collectively disclose its advertising expenditure, but companies will not be required to individually reveal this information.

In 2002, voters backed a proposal to limit adverts for tobacco products that can be seen by minors.

“Every year, 9,500 people die prematurely in Switzerland as a result of tobacco consumption, making it one of the biggest public health problems,” the government stated.

“Tobacco advertising plays an important role in the decision to start smoking.”

Articles in this story

In compliance with the JTI standards

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Read more

Change your password

Do you really want to delete your profile?

Newsletters
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.

Weekly top stories

Keep up to date with the best stories from SWI swissinfo.ch on a range of topics, straight into your mailbox.

Weekly

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.