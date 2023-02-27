Switzerland to review parliament evacuation procedure

The parliament building was cordoned off on February 15 following the arrest of a man with explosive traces. Keystone

The Swiss authorities will review parliamentary building evacuation procedures following criticism of the way a security alert was handled earlier this month.

On February 15, the parliament building in Bern was evacuatedExternal link when a man acting suspiciously was arrested.

Parliament’s head of security later admitted shortcomings in the “disorderly but safe” evacuation procedureExternal link when it emerged that the president of the Senate had been left in the building.

Swiss Economics Minister Guy Parmelin was among the politicians who expressed dissatisfactionExternal link with the evacuation.

A review of the event has found shortcomings with the way the evacuation was handled, in particular the decision not to sound alarm bells.

A federal administration delegation said on Monday it would commission external security experts to evaluate current protocols.

The delegation has also recommended that the Federal Council convenes with police and other parties to form a new emergency plan.

In future, alarm bells should sound in the event of an emergency and all politicians should be sent SMS messages with instructions to evacuate.

Parliamentary staff will also receive extra security training, the delegation said.

