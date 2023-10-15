Switzerland training too few doctors, medical association warns

The problem of attracting new doctors cannot be solved overnight, according to the president of the Swiss Medical Association © Keystone/ Valentin Flauraud

The president of the Swiss Medical Association has sounded the alarm that Switzerland is training too few doctors and a gap in healthcare is looming. Yvonne Gilli is therefore calling for more study places and modern working conditions for younger doctors.

October 15, 2023

Keystone-SDA

“Their demand is extremely moderate: a 46-hour week,” Gilli said in an interview with SonntagsBlick.

The framework conditions would also have to be improved in order to keep doctors of retirement age in the profession longer, she said. “Many are highly motivated to continue working until 71 or 72; the medical profession is their vocation. But if the framework conditions continue to deteriorate, they will not take this step.”

+ Quarter of doctors in Switzerland over 60

The adjustments for the medical profession are necessary because the baby boomer generation is coming into retirement age, she said.

“There is a drama looming,” Gilli warned, since the problem of attracting new doctors cannot be solved overnight. “If we decide now to train significantly more, it will still take another ten years until these people can actually practise their profession. Our goal must therefore be to keep the gap as small as possible.”

