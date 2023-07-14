Switzerland urges end to forced marriages at UNHRC
Switzerland was one of the co-authors of a resolution condemning forced marriages at the 53rd session of United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).
The session, which lasted from June 19 to July 14, adopted the resolution that also called for an end to child marriages.
“The resolution adopted recognises for the first time that forced marriages are a form of gender-based violence,” the government stated on Friday.
“Switzerland took the opportunity to restate the need to combat structural discrimination and gender stereotypes, which are among the main causes of forced marriage.”
Switzerland also backed another resolution to eliminate violence against women and girls and during a debate condemned the discrimination of females by the Taliban in Afghanistan.
The busy UNHCR schedule also saw strong views presented by Switzerland on a range of other subjects, from executions in Iran to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Swiss representatives also took part in dialogues and resolutions relating to the situation in Eritrea, Syria and Belarus.
