Switzerland urges end to forced marriages at UNHRC

Switzerland condemned all forms of violence against women and girls at the UNHRC session. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

read aloud pause

X

Switzerland was one of the co-authors of a resolution condemning forced marriages at the 53rd session of United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

This content was published on July 14, 2023

swissinfo.ch/mga

The session, which lasted from June 19 to July 14, adopted the resolution that also called for an end to child marriages.

“The resolution adopted recognises for the first time that forced marriages are a form of gender-based violence,” the government stated on Friday.

“Switzerland took the opportunity to restate the need to combat structural discrimination and gender stereotypes, which are among the main causes of forced marriage.”

Switzerland also backed another resolution to eliminate violence against women and girls and during a debate condemned the discrimination of females by the Taliban in Afghanistan.

The busy UNHCR schedule also saw strong views presented by Switzerland on a range of other subjects, from executions in Iran to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Swiss representatives also took part in dialogues and resolutions relating to the situation in Eritrea, Syria and Belarus.





In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative