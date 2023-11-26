Switzerland will not outsource asylum processing abroad
Swiss Justice Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider has rejected the idea of outsourcing asylum application procedures to another country.
Speaking to the NZZ am Sonntag newspaper on Sunday, Baume-Schneider said she expects around 28,000 asylum applications in 2024 - the same number as this year.
“We have ethics, we have a constitutional state,” she said. “We cannot pursue symbolic politics that are not compatible with our legal foundations.” That is why she is currently ruling out outsourcing the asylum procedures abroad.
The expected number of new asylum seekers is, "always on the condition that the situation in the Middle East, for example, does not change completely." But Switzerland still has the means for a humane asylum policy, she added.
