Tax votes: Geneva says No, Basel City approves with vast majority

Voters in the Swiss canton of Geneva have rejected a left-wing proposal to increase taxes on dividends of major shareholders.

OfficialsExternal link say just over 59% of voters came out against the initiative by left-wing groups and the Greens.

They argued additional revenue of about CH150 million ($162.7 million) annually from about 1,600 major shareholders would create more "tax justice".

However, the cantonal government, most political parties and the business community warned that a tax hike would harm local businesses, while major companies would leave Geneva to register elsewhere.

Last year, a similar initiative by a far-left group in canton Zurich failed to win a majority at the ballot box.

Basel votes on tax breaks

Meanwhile, voters in canton Basel City have approved a proposal by parliament to lower income taxes for wealthy individuals and to increase tax deductions for families.

Opponents had challenged a reduction of the wealth tax.

The compromise proposal by the main political parties won a 84.4% majority, according to official resultsExternal link.

Votes and elections were held in numerous cantons and municipalities across the country on Sunday, but there were no nationwide ballots.

Swiss voters will decide on nationwide issues in June, notably on the implementation of a corporate tax in line with regulations of the 38-member Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

