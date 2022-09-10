The bumpy path of Switzerland's UN membership

President Ignazio Cassis and the Director General of the United Nations in Geneva, Tatiana Valovaya, unveil a miniature model of the Palais des Nations, the seat of the UN in Geneva, at the Swiss miniature open-air museum in Melide, on the shores of Lake Lugano. Keystone / Samuel Golay

This content was published on September 10, 2022 - 17:30

Akiko Uehara Born in Yokohama, Japan. I live in Switzerland since 1999. I hold a master’s degree in international relations from Geneva. I am the Head of the Japanese section of swissinfo.ch since 2016. Previously, I worked for 15 years for Asahi Shimbun at the UN in Geneva, where I closely followed multilateral and Swiss affairs.

After decades of national debates, Switzerland joined the United Nations on September 10, 2002. As Switzerland celebrates 20 years as a UN member, it looks ahead to another milestone: joining the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member in 2023.

“The greatest task still lies ahead,” said Swiss President Ignazio Cassis on Saturday at a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the country’s UN accession. “We will dedicate our efforts towards the UN’s raison d’être, to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war.”

Cassis was referring to Switzerland's non-permanent membership on the UN Security Council, which starts in January 2023 and lasts for two years.

External Content Today marks the 20th anniversary of Switzerland's membership of the @UN To mark this important milestone, I had the honor to attend the inauguration of a small replica of the #PalaisDesNations @swissminiatur together with @ignaziocassis & the #Ticino authorities pic.twitter.com/gKkL94pJzB — Tatiana Valovaya, Director-General of UN Geneva (@UN_Valovaya) September 10, 2022

The ceremony was held in the southern canton of Ticino during the inauguration of a miniature model of the Palais des Nations to mark the anniversary.

Domestic debate

Joining the UN 20 years ago was not straightforward for Switzerland, one of the more recent members of the international organisation. Within Switzerland, those advocating against its membership argued it would compromise the country's neutrality.

Those in favour of membership said it would give the country a voice on the international scene and that Switzerland could still remain neutral, a status it acquired in 1815, even as a UN member. Peace mediation and humanitarian assistance, two of Switzerland’s main contributions to the UN, they said, do not challenge its neutrality.

The committee in favour of Switzerland's UN membership: Peter Sager (left) and Rudolf Friedrich at a press conference in Bern on 17 February, 1986. The voting poster "Raus aus der Nussschale [Out of the nutshell]" by Lucerne artist Hans Erni in the background promotes Switzerland's accession to the UN. Erni created the poster free of charge for the vote on 16 March 1986. Keystone / Str

Helvetia, the female national personification of Switzerland, and Arthur Hänsenberger, co-president of the Bernese Action Committee, stand in front of a UN promotional bus in Bern on 13 February, 1986. The bus was used to promote Switzerland's accession to the UN. However, the population came out clearly against UN membership. Keystone / Hans Schlegel

Swiss minister Joseph Deiss discusses UN matters with Fribourg school pupils on January 16, 2002. Keystone/karl-heinz Hug

Around 100 young people protested in Bern on January 16, 2002 against Switzerland joining the UN. Keystone / Edi Engeler

Switzerland's decision to join the UN in 2002 received extensive coverage in the international press, which welcomed the change in mentality and the end of Swiss isolation. Keystone / Laurent Gillieron

Swiss parliamentarian Christoph Blocher (left) and cabinet minister Joseph Deiss, (right) take part in a UN debate on Swiss public TV SRF on February 14, 2002. Key

A young Swiss woman in the main UN conference hall at the Palais des Nations in Geneva on February 18, 2002. Keystone / Martin Ruetschi

From left: Serguei Ordjonikidze, new Russian Director-General of the UN in Geneva, Swiss Ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Francois Nordmann, and former Swiss President Adolf Ogi shake hands after the Swiss vote to become members of the UN, Geneva, March 3, 2002. Keystone / Donald Stampfli

UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan (centre right) addresses the Swiss delegation and other UN delegates in front of the UN headquarters on September 10, 2002, in New York after the ceremonial raising of the Swiss flag. Shortly before, the UN General Assembly officially admitted Switzerland as its 190th member. Keystone / Alessandro Della Valle

The Empire State Building in New York is lit up in the Swiss colours, September 9, 2002. Keystone / Alessandro Della Valle

In 2002, the country finally joined after a much-heated debate and a national referendum, which passed with a majority of 54.6%. Twelve out of 23 cantons voted in favour of membership.

Entering the UN meant that Switzerland, with its population of just over 8 million, could influence major international decisions on global challenges such as climate change or health.

UN Security Council

Two decades later, its election last June as a non-permanent member of the Security Council was just as divisive inside Switzerland. One third of the House of Representatives in Switzerland did not support its candidacy. But those in favour argued that neutrality was applicable exclusively in cases of international armed conflict and that the Security Council would not affect this.

At the UN General Assembly vote on June 9, 187 states among 193 UN member states voted in favour of Switzerland becoming a non-permanent member of the Security Council for 2023-2024. No country opposed the vote.

Prior to the vote, Swiss President Ignazio Cassis explained that Switzerland's priorities for the next two years would be “sustainable peace, climate change, security and the protection of civilians”.

Switzerland will also campaign for the theme of climate security to be more firmly anchored in the Security Council’s decision-making process.

Switzerland invested CHF24.5 million ($25 million) to support its candidacy and its seat on the UN Security Council. In 2021, Switzerland paid CHF101.67 million francs to the UN regular budget. Switzerland is the 18th largest contributor.

Edited by Virginie Mangin/jdp

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative