Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Search

The new Swiss political map: More conservative and less 'green'

This content was published on October 23, 2023 - 17:10
Cécile Denyrouse, Cyrille Gay-Crosier, Tybalt Félix (RTS), avec SRF Data


External Content




In compliance with the JTI standards

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

Change your password

Do you really want to delete your profile?

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.

Discover our weekly must-reads for free!

Sign up to get our top stories straight into your mailbox.

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.